10 Signs That You Maybe At A Risk of Heart Disease

‘Age is just a number’ as the old saying goes, but in the case of our heart, this is a FACT. Most of us think that a heart disease is a cause of old age or in some cases genetic. But very few of us are well aware that there are various other factors that can trigger a heart disease even in your early age.

You’ll not receive a clear warming for every heart disease. Your body is good at keeping secrets and in maximum cases patients learn about their heart problems at the worst stage. In our fast pacing lives, we don’t give much preference to a routine health check and even ignore other body discomforts.

Chest pain is a major sign that you might have a heart disease but it is not always present to warn you. There are plenty of others signs that most people overlook. To help you identify a heart disease, we have listed 10 major signs that warns you about a potential heart disease.

1. Chest discomfort

A chest discomfort can come in any face like a sharp pain, pressure or tightness. It is a different feeling for everyone. Some people feel a burning sensation, others quote it as if someone’s sitting on their chest but either way they feel suffocated and sick. This is the most common sign of a blocked heart artery or a potential heart attack. It usually lasts for about 2-3 minutes and can take place anytime during physical activity or even when you’re at rest.

2. Irregular heart beat

A rise in heart beat is very common when you’re overjoyed or nervous but if it prevails for more than just few minutes, you should see a doctor. Irregular heart beat is often seen as a cause of excess caffeine intake or any drugs but in some cases it can also be a sign of atrial fibrillation that is a chronic heart disease and requires medical attention as soon as possible. So, if your heart also starts beating out of your chest unexpectedly, check with a doctor immediately.

3. Frequent changes in blood pressure

A change in blood pressure is a direct sign of a direct disease. High blood pressure is very common in old aged people but if you’re facing this issue in your 20s or 30s, it is a bad signal. A blocked artery can slow down the blood pressure leading to hypertension, strokes or even death. So, if you experience a sudden drop or increase in blood pressure, always visit a doctor.

4. Feeling extremely fatigued all the time

Change in lifestyle or excess work pressure can make you feel tired or maybe it is because you’ve not eaten anything since morning which is causing the dizziness. There are multiple things that can make you faint, lightheaded or lose control over your body but if it happens when you’ve not changed even a single thing about your lifestyle, run to a doctor. Extreme exhaustion and unexplained weakness all the time is not a good sign.

5. Snoring

Snoring is nothing unusual but it can be a sign that at nighttime you're not getting enough oxygen and that stress on your body actually raises your blood pressure. Generally, people who snore are tend be overweight and have a high blood pressure and this can indirectly act as a sign that you might have common heart diseases such as Atherosclerosis or atrial fibrillation. This is a dangerous sign especially for middle-aged people and therefore it is safe to see a doctor and get yourself checked.

6. Indigestion or stomach pain

Although, stomach pain or indigestion is mostly caused when you eat something bad but in some cases it is linked to heart diseases. A lot of people experience a sudden burn in stomach as well as chest when they’re having a heart attack. So, if you’ve tried all the medicines for indigestion or stomach pains and nothing’s working it might be a sign that a heart disease is on the way especially when you’re noticing other symptoms as well.

7. Swollen feet

Unexpected swollen ankles, feet or legs is a convincing sign that you should get your tests done. In some cases, it can be a side effect of your blood pressure medicine but it could also be a sign that your heart is not pumping the blood as effectively as it used to be. Swelling or bloating occurs when the heart isn’t able to pump with speed and blood start accumulating in the veins.

8. Sudden pain in arm

If you experience sudden pain in the left side of your body like arm or neck, it is less likely to be caused due to any other factor than an possible heart attack. It is found evident in lot of a heart attack cases.

9. Pain that spreads to the throat or jaw

Similar to the arm pain situation, if there’s no initial cause of the throat or jaw pain such as a muscular issue or sinus problem and it is accompanied by a slight chest pain, you should call for a medical help as it is a major sign that you might face a heart attack.

10. Sweating

Sweating on a hot day or after an intense workout is nothing alarming but if you start sweating out of nowhere, it can result in a heart attack. A lot of people have experienced extreme sweating followed by a sharp pain in the chest during a heart attack. So, if you’re experiencing something similar, call for emergency helpline.

It’s always best to get a health check done if you’re facing any of the above symptoms. Regular health check is very essential and can help you detect problems at an early stage. There are lots of minor heart issues that doesn’t seem alarming at the time but can eventually turn into a heart attack or Cardiac arrest.

As said, prevention is always better than cure. Even if you’re not experiencing any of the above symptoms, make sure you practice a healthy lifestyle that includes healthy food habits, proper sleeping pattern, physical exercise and ofcourse health checkups. This will help you maintain a good health and will keep you miles away from any heart disease for a long term.

If you’ve any more queries or you want to share your experience with a heart disease, do let us know in the comments section below.